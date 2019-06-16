Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $22,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,053,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,434,000 after buying an additional 84,209 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,967,000 after buying an additional 290,790 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,958,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,256,000 after buying an additional 214,033 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Insulet by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,391,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,274,000 after buying an additional 207,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 786,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after buying an additional 85,442 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

PODD stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $118.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.66 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $101,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,798,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $3,078,484.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,725,737. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

