Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $382.53 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,003 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $382,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,907,634,000 after acquiring an additional 815,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.46.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $1,137,055.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,889,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $3,072,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,475 shares of company stock worth $17,079,179. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $206.96 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $208.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

