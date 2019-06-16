National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) Stock Price Up 51.5%

National American University Holdngs Inc (NASDAQ:NAUH) shares rose 51.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08. Approximately 14,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 72,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National American University Holdngs had a negative return on equity of 134.09% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

