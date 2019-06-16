Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $282.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nathan’s Famous stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Nathan’s Famous worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) to Issue Dividend of $0.35” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/nathans-famous-inc-nasdaqnath-to-issue-dividend-of-0-35.html.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.