Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.34

Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 7672156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 million and a P/E ratio of 5.25.

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

