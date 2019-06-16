Mossland Price Tops $0.0358 (MOC)

Mossland (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Mossland token can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, BCEX and Kyber Network. Mossland has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $23,144.00 worth of Mossland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mossland has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mossland Token Profile

Mossland (MOC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Mossland’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,921,501 tokens. Mossland’s official website is moss.land . Mossland’s official Twitter account is @TheMossland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mossland is moss.land/blog

Mossland Token Trading

Mossland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BCEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mossland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mossland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mossland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

