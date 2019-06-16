MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,726 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,456.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 586,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549,017 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,858.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.11 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $635,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $77,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,726 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/mml-investors-services-llc-acquires-1726-shares-of-peoples-united-financial-inc-nasdaqpbct.html.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.