Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $82,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 38,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $424,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,292,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 233,991 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 634,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 616,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,106,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. 282,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,380. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $366.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.18.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

