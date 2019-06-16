Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $164.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

