Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 849 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cinemark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,323. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNK opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/mission-wealth-management-lp-purchases-849-shares-of-cinemark-holdings-inc-nysecnk.html.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.