Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

WARNING: “Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $334,000 in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/mission-wealth-management-lp-invests-334000-in-invesco-dwa-consumer-cyclicals-momentum-etf-nasdaqpez-stock.html.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.