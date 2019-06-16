Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MIME. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Mimecast has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.00, a P/E/G ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,435.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 139,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $6,506,093.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,281,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,416,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,746 shares of company stock worth $13,072,636. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1,011.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 245,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 223,526 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 229,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.