Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Down to $84.10

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.79, but opened at $84.10. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $83.19, with a volume of 3,422,900 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.61.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,236,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,312,000 after acquiring an additional 237,329 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,616,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,625 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,164,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,564,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,541,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/microchip-technology-nasdaqmchp-shares-gap-down-to-84-10.html.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.