Michael Topham Sells 131,844 Shares of Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) Stock

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) insider Michael Topham sold 131,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91), for a total value of £294,012.12 ($384,178.91).

Shares of Biffa stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Friday. Biffa PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $565.00 million and a PE ratio of 31.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Biffa’s payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Biffa from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 269.80 ($3.53).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

