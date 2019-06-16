Michael Topham Sells 131,844 Shares of Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) Stock

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) insider Michael Topham sold 131,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91), for a total value of £294,012.12 ($384,178.91).
Shares of Biffa stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Friday. Biffa PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $565.00 million and a PE ratio of 31.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Biffa’s payout ratio is presently 0.97%.
About Biffa
Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.