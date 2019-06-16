MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,111,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,695 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $132,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 201.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,423. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 6.73%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,623.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nomura set a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

