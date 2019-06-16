Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Metal has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00006167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and IDEX. Metal has a market cap of $25.37 million and $2.24 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00357183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.81 or 0.02327843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00154786 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015816 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,585,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, OKEx, Kyber Network, Tidex, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

