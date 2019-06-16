Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,063 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.60, for a total transaction of $876,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $787,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,834 shares of company stock valued at $25,991,287 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.93. 1,077,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,857. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

