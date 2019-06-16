Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $210,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,356,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,658,000 after buying an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,331,000 after buying an additional 798,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In related news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,032 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

