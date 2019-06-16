MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,294.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $4,294.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,146.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.71 or 0.02971768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.01501421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.73 or 0.04721890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.01061328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00095319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.01047113 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00302602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017269 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

