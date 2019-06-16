MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC] has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

