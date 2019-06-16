Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Motco grew its holdings in Mastercard by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,504 shares of company stock valued at $94,748,926. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $260.10 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $269.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.75.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

