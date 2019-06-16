MassGrid (MGD) Price Tops $0.0599 on Top Exchanges

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $274.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,056.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.01 or 0.02992039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.96 or 0.01512038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.11 or 0.04726468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.01061308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.01045045 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00302650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017497 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 134,666,359 coins and its circulating supply is 73,479,399 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

