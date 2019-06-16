Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 307,194 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 307,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.74. 18,718,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,098,214. The stock has a market cap of $886.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

