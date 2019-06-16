Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $74.23 Million Holdings in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,313 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,118 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $74,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 207 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Red Hat stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.20. 1,066,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Red Hat Inc has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Red Hat had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.33.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

