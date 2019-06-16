Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 152,192 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 672,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,192 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $74,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 932,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 539,445 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Walt Disney by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.65. 11,119,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,208,347. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $142.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $254.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,980. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.99.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

