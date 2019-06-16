Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Lifted by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises approximately 4.2% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $36,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,087.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,228.32. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.41 by ($0.17). Markel had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,035.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,735 shares in the company, valued at $100,735,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043 shares of company stock worth $1,048,642. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.25.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

