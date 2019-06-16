Mark J. Miller Sells 2,236 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) insider Mark J. Miller sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $197,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ViaSat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.92 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 7,886.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 85,967 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/mark-j-miller-sells-2236-shares-of-viasat-inc-nasdaqvsat-stock.html.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.