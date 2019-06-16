Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,935,000 after acquiring an additional 252,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $4,177,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $68.22 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 73.80% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.02 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

