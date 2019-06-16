Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd alerts:

MGU stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

WARNING: “Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:MGU)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/macquarie-global-infr-total-rtrn-fnd-inc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-42-nysemgu.html.

In other Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd news, CEO Brad Frishberg sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $97,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.