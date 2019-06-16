Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12,075.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985,685 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,139,000 after purchasing an additional 766,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,642,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,023,000 after purchasing an additional 557,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $172.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $174.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/mackey-komara-dankovich-llc-takes-position-in-honeywell-international-inc-nysehon.html.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.