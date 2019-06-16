Lunes (LUNES) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $8,889.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and STEX. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00359168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.43 or 0.02355873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00156016 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunes’ official website is lunes.io

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

