Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Reaches $18.87 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $18.87 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00054759 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.01521742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001095 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) traded 1,035.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

