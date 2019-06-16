Lcnb Corp Acquires 336 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.7% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $464,575.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,436. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.19 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. New Street Research set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

