Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EnerSys by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 55,247 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in EnerSys by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $796.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Sidoti set a $101.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/lazard-asset-management-llc-raises-position-in-enersys-nyseens.html.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.