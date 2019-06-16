Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,994 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 221,214 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $25,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,991 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4,563.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,242,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,636 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,158 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

