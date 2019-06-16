Lake Point Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,577 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Visa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $146.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.17.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $169.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $172.20. The stock has a market cap of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

