Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,282 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.79.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $551,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

