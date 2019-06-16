Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.82 Million

Brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to announce sales of $196.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.33 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $187.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $798.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.68 million to $814.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $856.08 million, with estimates ranging from $835.65 million to $883.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of KRC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.36. 534,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

In related news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin William Smart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,167,381.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,277 shares of company stock worth $1,003,376 in the last 90 days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $377,416,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 6,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,451,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 765.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,466,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,073 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,290,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,721,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,385,000 after acquiring an additional 522,383 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

