Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.82 Million

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to announce sales of $196.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.33 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $187.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $798.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.68 million to $814.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $856.08 million, with estimates ranging from $835.65 million to $883.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of KRC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.36. 534,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

In related news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin William Smart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,167,381.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,277 shares of company stock worth $1,003,376 in the last 90 days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $377,416,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 6,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,451,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 765.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,466,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,073 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,290,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,721,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,385,000 after acquiring an additional 522,383 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.