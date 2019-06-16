Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of KEQU stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of -0.44. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

