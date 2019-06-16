Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,650 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,320,000 after acquiring an additional 82,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 283.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela Forbes Lieberman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $196,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,874 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,747.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $88,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,536 shares of company stock worth $1,185,183. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

