KCL Capital L.P. Invests $3.76 Million in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BTIM Corp. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $15.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.93. 10,070,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $6,301,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total value of $4,282,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,565,519 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “KCL Capital L.P. Invests $3.76 Million in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/kcl-capital-l-p-invests-3-76-million-in-broadcom-inc-nasdaqavgo-stock.html.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.