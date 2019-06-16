JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Holdings in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 186,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 89,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,836,000.

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $86.50.

