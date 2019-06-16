JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 25,933 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $906,568.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $155,267.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 918,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,927,944.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,566 shares of company stock valued at $673,618. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $41.38 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/jpmorgan-chase-co-buys-25933-shares-of-ambarella-inc-nasdaqamba.html.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.