JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,860 ($63.50) to GBX 4,910 ($64.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,845.63 ($50.25).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,885.50 ($37.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a one year high of GBX 4,265 ($55.73).

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96), for a total transaction of £250.80 ($327.71). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $22,732,147.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

