Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stake in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Genomic Health were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHDX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 270,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $20,101,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Frederic Pla sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $427,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,112,870 shares of company stock valued at $76,614,855 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GHDX opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.05. Genomic Health, Inc. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.35%. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

