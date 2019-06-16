Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth about $98,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

CSII stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.00 and a beta of 1.84. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

