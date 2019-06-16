J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) versus Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Critical Comparison

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Brinker International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. J Alexanders does not pay a dividend. Brinker International pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brinker International has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares J Alexanders and Brinker International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Alexanders $242.26 million 0.64 $4.00 million $0.60 17.50 Brinker International $3.14 billion 0.47 $125.88 million $3.50 11.30

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than J Alexanders. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J Alexanders, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares J Alexanders and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Alexanders 2.55% 8.53% 5.49% Brinker International 4.75% -19.10% 11.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of J Alexanders shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of J Alexanders shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Brinker International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for J Alexanders and Brinker International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Alexanders 0 0 0 0 N/A Brinker International 3 7 5 0 2.13

Brinker International has a consensus target price of $44.69, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than J Alexanders.

Volatility and Risk

J Alexanders has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brinker International beats J Alexanders on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill. The company's restaurants offer American menu. As of April 29, 2019, it operated 46 restaurants in 16 states. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

