iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 216.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,304,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 234,317 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,640,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

