iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $155.95. 43,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,523. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

