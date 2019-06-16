iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Increased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.05. The company had a trading volume of 312,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,429. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.45 and a fifty-two week high of $174.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/ishares-russell-3000-etf-nysearcaiwv-holdings-increased-by-twin-focus-capital-partners-llc.html.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.